India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: India's bowling lineup, led by the fiery Jasprit Bumrah, is looking for some early wickets against South Africa on Day 1 of the second Test in Guwahati. On the other hand, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton have started the innings for the Proteas. Earlier, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat against India South Africa in the second and final Test of the series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Pant, who became the 38th Test captain for India, remained optimistic despite losing the toss, stating that his side would be eager to bowl first. In the absence of their regular skipper Shubman Gill, India have included Nitish Kumar Reddy in the Playing XI. (Live Scorecard)
Ind vs SA, 2nd Test Live Score: Bumrah fumbles
South Africa got off to a good start in the first over as Jasprit Bumrah conceded a boundary through byes. The ball was well out of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant’s reach, and he appeared visibly disappointed with the runs given away. The Proteas openers, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton, are now looking to find some boundaries in the upcoming overs.
SA 4/0 (1 over)
India vs South Africa Live: We are underway
The second Test of the two-match series between India and South Africa finally begins. For South Africa, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton will be opening the proceedings. The duo is looking for a solid opening partnership, in order to provide the Proteas with a good start. On the other hand, pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be bowling the first over for India. Let's play!!!
India vs South Africa Live: Guwahati hosting its 1st ever Test
A proud moment for all the people of Guwahati as the city is hosting its first-ever Test match. Players of both the teams are out on the field for their respective national anthems. Following this, the second Test between India and South Africa will begin.
India vs South Africa Live: Big feat for Pant
Rishabh Pant became the 38th captain to lead India in Test cricket. Apart from this, he is also the second wicketkeeper to lead India in Tests after MS Dhoni did that in 60 matches between 2008 and 2014.
India vs South Africa Live: South Africa's Playing XI
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj.
India vs South Africa Live: India's Playing XI
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
India vs South Africa Live: Here's what Pant said at the toss
"Definitely a proud moment. As a cricketer, you always aspire to lead your country. And I'm thankful to the BCCI for giving me this opportunity. Didn't think about it, but at the same time, you want to grab it with both hands and do the best for the team. The environment is like, focus on yourself, look at the area where we can improve as a team and just come together and fight each and every moment. We feel the wicket is good for batting. But at the same time, bowling first is not a bad option either. Shubman is getting well slowly, slowly. He was very eager to play the match. But at the same time, his body didn't allow it. He's going to come back stronger. Instead of Shubman, Nitish Reddy comes in. And for Axar, Sai Sudharsan comes in," said Rishabh Pant
India vs South Africa Live: Here's what Bavuma said at the toss
"We've got to start afresh. Today is another day. The boys are looking forward to it. Wicket looks a lot better. All fundamentals stay the same. Bat first, try to get a big score first up and then play the game from there. (On the pitch) A lot more consistent (grass), no cracks really. Probably expected to play well the first two days. Very excited, we know the Indian faithful always come out and play their part. Happy to be a part of this historic moment, being the first Test. Hopefully, we can keep the historic moments going in our favour. One change. Muthusamy comes in and Bosch is out," said Temba Bavuma.
India vs South Africa Live: Toss
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma wins toss, opts to bat against India in the second Test of the two-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
India vs South Africa Live: Pitch report
"Red soil pitch, the grass cover is substantial. Good pitch, it's nice and hard. With the early start, with the fact there's a bit of cloud, there'll be a little bit of moisture on the deck. Bat first and negotiate the first hour. We'll have to wait and see if there'll be spin. Looks like a really good Test pitch," stated Deep Dasgupta and Shaun Pollock.
India vs South Africa Live: Will Nitish Reddy play?
The visuals are coming-in from the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy can be seen marking his run-up. Nitish, who hit his maiden Test ton against Australia in Melbourne last year, missed the first match against South Africa. His inclusion will definitely give a boost to India's lineup.
India vs South Africa Live: Will Sudharsan get a chance?
Young batter Sai Sudharsan was benched in the first Test as the team included all-rounder Washington Sundar in the Playing XI. However, Sudharsan now looks to be the most likely candidate to take Shubman Gill's place although whether he bats at No.3 or Washington Sundar is allowed to continue remains to be seen.
India vs South Africa Live: Guwahati pitch in focus
The first Test between India and South Africa ended in less than three days at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The pitch turned out to be a nightmare for the batters as both the teams failed to cross the 200-run mark. However, the focus has now shifted to the Guwahati pitch and all the fans are curious to know its condition. It will be interesting to see if it offers more turn than Eden.
India vs South Africa Live: Pant's captaincy under the scanner
Rishabh Pant's tactics and decisions came under the scanner after he took some bold decisions during the first Test in Kolkata. By stumps on second evening, India had reduced South Africa to 93/7 with help of spinners. What left a lot to be desired was Pant's eternal wait before handing the ball to Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah on the third morning. By that time, Temba Bavuma had added those additional 60 runs which became decisive.
India vs South Africa Live: Is Pant an ideal choice?
When it comes to captaincy experience, Rishabh Pant led an Indian T20 team against the same opponents few years back when Rohit Sharma was rested. But there isn't enough data on his red-ball decision-making skills. Pant did lead a Delhi side to a Ranji Trophy final back in 2017 losing to eventual champions Vidarbha.
India vs South Africa Live: South Africa - The favourites
For the first time in many years, India are going into a home Test match as underdogs and not favourites. Ask any player worth his salt and he would tell that it is not a happy place to be. If the New Zealand spin duo of Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner tore the perception of invincibility to shreds in 2024, Simon Harmer and his other colleagues are making a young Indian side look even more vulnerable.
India vs South Africa Live: India's shocking defeat
The first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata turned out to be a nightmare for Team India. From losing the services of their skipper Shubman Gill due to a neck injury to facing a shocking 30-run defeat, the first Test was a forgettable affair for the hosts. However, they now aim for redemption in the second match.
India vs South Africa Live: Daunting task for India
Rishabh Pant will walk into an immensely challenging leadership exam in the absence of Shubman Gill as India face the uphill task of restoring parity against a well-prepared South Africa on a surface that is expected to offer appreciable turn.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Test of the two-match series between India and South Africa, straight from the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Stay tuned for all the live updates.