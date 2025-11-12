Just two days before the start of the Test series opener between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been released from the squad. The development comes just hours after India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate confirmed that both Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant are set to feature in the playing XI for India in the match starting this Friday. While Pant is India's indisputable No. 1 behind the stumps, Jurel's form makes him undroppable. The situation, hence, doesn't leave the team management with another option but to drop Reddy, who hasn't been in top form either.

Over his last 5 innings in Test matches, Reddy has aggregated scores of 1, 30, 13, 0, and 43, while barely being used as a bowler. In Eden Gardens, where spinners are expected to play a bigger role than they did during the overseas tours, Reddy was a part of, the management is likely to entrust all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar more.

Hence, as per a report in India Today, Reddy has been released from the squad and has been asked to join the India A squad in Rajkot for their ongoing unofficial Test against South Africa A.

Coach Seals Pant and Jurel's Fate

Ten Doeschate, speaking to the media in a press conference in Kolkata on Wednesday, said that Dhruv Jurel has made a strong case for selection in India's playing XI after he slammed back-to-back centuries against South Africa A in the second unofficial Test at Bengaluru.

Jurel, in the first innings of the second unofficial Test against South Africa A, smashed an unbeaten 132 off 175 balls, smashing 12 fours and four sixes, followed by another century in the second innings, reaching the milestone off 159 balls.

Speaking about Jurel's inclusion in the playing XI, Ten Doeschate said at the pre-match press conference, "I would be very surprised if you don't see Dhruv and Rishabh playing in this Test this week. Given the way Dhruv has gone in the last six months, and scoring two hundreds in Bengaluru last week, he is certain to play this week."

Jurel had impressed earlier this year during the Test series against the West Indies, scoring 175 runs in three innings, including a hundred, at an average of 87.50. He was also the fourth-highest run scorer in the series and the only lower-order batter to feature in the top five list.

Since the Australia A tour of India in September earlier this year, Jurel has slammed 1,059 runs in nine matches, averaging over 81, with four centuries and six fifties in all of red-ball cricket. Jurel has amassed 430 runs in seven Tests, including a century and a fifty at an average of 47.77.

Furthermore, the Dutchman emphasised the importance of team strategy over individual development, while explaining the possible exclusion of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy from the upcoming fixture.

With ANI Inputs