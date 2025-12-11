India wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma affected a lightning-fast run-out to deny South Africa's Quinton de Kock a century in the 2nd T20I in Mullanpur on Thursday. The incident happened on the first ball of the 16th over which was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy. De Kock attempted a cut shot off Chakravarthy's delivery, but only managed to get an under edge on it. De Kock initially tried to steal a quick single but was caught in two minds as the ball made an awkward bounce after making contact with the bat. While he tried to make his way, Jitesh reached for the ball with his left, then collected it with his right hand, before removing the bails in motion.

The decision was referred to the third umpire for check, before the replays eventually confirmed that de Kock was just short of his crease.

Jitesh's lightning-fast reaction reminded fans of former India captain MS Dhoni, who made a name for himself with his amazing glove work throughout his career.

MS Dhoni today while watching Jitesh Sharma. pic.twitter.com/i4ZnP8QVN3 — Rajat (@RajatMemes_) December 11, 2025

De Kock, who was chasing his 2nd T20I century, led South Africa's charge as the visitors posted a big total of 213/4 in the first-ever men's international match in Mullanpur.

He smashed 90 off just 46 balls, smashing seven towering sixes and five fours, striking at over 195.

Donovan Ferreira and David Miller combined for 53 runs to take South Africa across the 200-run mark. Ferreira was unbeaten on 30 (16) while Miller was also not out on 20 (12).