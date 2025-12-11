Watch: India Star Pulls Off MS Dhoni-Esque Run-Out, Denies Quinton De Kock Century In 2nd T20I
Jitesh Sharma affected a lightning-fast run-out to deny South Africa's Quinton de Kock a century in the 2nd T20I in Mullanpur on Thursday.
India wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma affected a lightning-fast run-out to deny South Africa's Quinton de Kock a century in the 2nd T20I in Mullanpur on Thursday. The incident happened on the first ball of the 16th over which was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy. De Kock attempted a cut shot off Chakravarthy's delivery, but only managed to get an under edge on it. De Kock initially tried to steal a quick single but was caught in two minds as the ball made an awkward bounce after making contact with the bat. While he tried to make his way, Jitesh reached for the ball with his left, then collected it with his right hand, before removing the bails in motion.
The decision was referred to the third umpire for check, before the replays eventually confirmed that de Kock was just short of his crease.
Sharp work behind the stumps from Jitesh Sharma!— BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2025
Huge wicket for #TeamIndia
Updates https://t.co/japA2CHQpQ#INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/G7WNqvqD0g
Jitesh's lightning-fast reaction reminded fans of former India captain MS Dhoni, who made a name for himself with his amazing glove work throughout his career.
Dhoni level ki keeping by Jitesh Sharma!!!#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/u2Z2Eb8N0E— (@naanbiological) December 11, 2025
Jitesh Dhoni #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/kMAhh19wQ7— (@Chirayu_Jain26) December 11, 2025
MS Dhoni today while watching Jitesh Sharma. pic.twitter.com/i4ZnP8QVN3— Rajat (@RajatMemes_) December 11, 2025
De Kock, who was chasing his 2nd T20I century, led South Africa's charge as the visitors posted a big total of 213/4 in the first-ever men's international match in Mullanpur.
He smashed 90 off just 46 balls, smashing seven towering sixes and five fours, striking at over 195.
Donovan Ferreira and David Miller combined for 53 runs to take South Africa across the 200-run mark. Ferreira was unbeaten on 30 (16) while Miller was also not out on 20 (12).