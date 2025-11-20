Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has urged the Indian team management to reconsider Washington Sundar's batting position after the all-rounder was promoted to no.3 in the 1st Test against South Africa. Sundar was India's top-scorer in the 1st Test, making 29 and 31 in challenging conditions, but the hosts crashed to a 30-run defeat against the Proteas in Kolkata. Speaking to India Today, Ganguly said that Sundar is not suited to bat at No. 3 for India in Test cricket.

"It's been a tremendous time for Washington Sundar. I think he's a good cricketer, he bowls well, he bats well, but I'm not too sure whether No. 3 is a spot for him in Test cricket in the long run, across all conditions," said Ganguly.

Ganguly suggested that India should rely on specialist batters for the top five slots, as Sundar might struggle to perform in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).

"Your top five batters, openers, No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 must be specialists who can perform in those roles everywhere, and I'm not convinced Washi is India's No. 3 in England, Australia, South Africa or New Zealand. That's something Gautam needs to look at," he added.

The former India captain also urged head coach Gautam Gambhir to include an extra batter instead of fielding three spin-bowling all-rounders.

"He doesn't need four spinners in India, especially when Washi bowled only a single over in the entire Test. When the pitch spins and the main spinners can deliver 20-30 overs, you don't need four of them. So he needs to consider all of this," explained Ganguly.

The defeat in Kolkata was India's fourth at home in the last six Tests including the 0-3 debacle against New Zealand on turning tracks last year. The loss has reignited the debate on Indian batters' ability on tracks that offer turn.