Team India is set to receive a major boost ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa. According to reports, all-rounder Hardik Pandya is highly likely to make his comeback into the Indian team after a two-month hiatus. Hardik's last appearance for India came in the Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka, where he sustained a quadriceps tear and was ruled out of the final against Pakistan. He was also sidelined from the recently concluded white-ball series against Australia.

As per The Times of India, Hardik will represent Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, marking his first cricketing stint since the Asia Cup. He is expected to feature in the first two matches of the domestic T20 tournament.

Following his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy appearance, the all-rounder will join India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series against South Africa.

The report further stated that Hardik is currently in the final stages of recovery at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and is aiming to be match-fit by November 26, in time to join the Baroda squad for their opening Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture.

The first ODI between India and South Africa is scheduled for November 30 in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, ahead of the white-ball series, Shubman Gill's India lineup faces a stern challenge against World Test Championship winners South Africa in a two-match Test series starting Friday at the historic Eden Gardens.

To avoid the severe air pollution in New Delhi, the originally scheduled venue was changed. Additionally, session timings have been adjusted to account for natural light.

The second Test will be played from November 22 at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium, which hosted multiple matches during the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup but will serve as a men's Test venue for the first time.