Shubman Gill has been named as vice-captain for India's upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, starting December 9. However, Gill's availability will be subject to clearance from BCCI's medical team. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the 15-man squad, also comprising of the likes of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. Gill has been out of action since the 1st Test against South Africa in Kolkata last month. He had picked up a neck injury and was subsequently ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati and the ODI series that followed.

Fit-again all-rounder Hardik has also been named in the squad, having recently returned to competitive cricket. The 30-year-old has been out of action of since injuring his left quadricep against Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup Super Fours match in Dubai on September 26.

Hardik had been recuperating at the BCCI Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. He made an excellent return to competitive cricket after two months, striking an unbeaten 77 to power Baroda to a seven-wicket win over Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday.

The five-match series begins December 9 in Cuttack. The remaining matches will be played in Mullanpur (December 11), Dharamsala (December 14), Lucknow (December 17) and Ahmedabad (December 19), respectively.

Most of the T20I squad remains the same as to the contingent that travelled to Australia for India's most recent T20I series. However, Rinki Singh, who didn't get much of a chance in the previous tour, has been dropped.

India squad for T20I series against SA: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC)*, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

Note: * Subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.

