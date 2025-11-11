India head coach Gautam Gambhir had a long chat with Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee ahead of the first Test match against South Africa. Gambhir, along with skipper Shubman Gill, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and bowling coach Morne Morkel, inspected the Eden pitch on Tuesday before having a lengthy conversation with Mukherjee. According to a report by PTI, the team management did not look entirely happy with the surface. The report added that the pitch appeared brown with light grass patches and it is unlikely to change much with the match starting on Friday.

Earlier, Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly said that Indian team management has not asked for a rank turner for the opening Test of the two-match series against South Africa.

"Well, they haven't asked for it yet. So, I won't be able to answer the question. It looks a very good one," Ganguly said when asked if the Indian team management had requested for a turning wicket.

The Eden Gardens has hosted two Ranji Trophy matches so far this season, and the tracks have played on the slower side, offering little assistance to pacers.

On Tuesday, Gill spent close to an hour and a half at the nets, fine-tuning his technique.

The Proteas arrive high on confidence, having fought out a hard-earned 1-1 draw in Pakistan last month under challenging conditions.

Gill, who struck a fifty and an unbeaten century in the two home Tests against the West Indies that India swept last month, has been searching for runs in white-ball cricket.

He managed just one score above fifty -- a 46 at Carrara Oval -- from eight innings across the ODIs and T20Is in Australia.

Back to leading the Test side, Gill batted with determination, keen to regain rhythm after a lean white-ball run.

Before the nets, head coach Gautam Gambhir and assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak were seen having a long chat with him near the High Court end, possibly discussing his approach.

