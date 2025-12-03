Following an emphatic win in Ranchi against South Africa, India batter Tilak Varma spoke about playing in ODIs and Tests. He credited Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Gautam Gambhir for shaping his growth and mindset. Varma believes that when both the Indian batting heavyweights, Rohit and Virat, are on the same team, the confidence levels of the rest of the players are entirely different. Kohli's 52nd ODI century, a record-extending ton, and Sharma's half-century powered India to a thrilling 17-run win over South Africa in the first ODI at Ranchi, giving them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"ODI and Test cricket feel like my game because I enjoy the longer format. I'm really excited to play more ODIs as well. When Rohit bhai and Virat bhai are in the same team, the confidence level is completely different. They have so much experience and knowledge, and I try to take as much advice from them as possible to get better. I speak to Virat bhai a lot, especially about fitness and running between the wickets. His intensity is incredible. I love running too, and I feel I'm pretty quick, so I really enjoy that part of the game. If we play together, running between the wickets with him is something I look forward to," Tilak Varma said on JioStar.

Varma credited Gambhir for boosting his confidence, saying the coach believes in his skills and pushes him to handle pressure in practice sessions, preparing him for matches.

"Gautam sir always gives me confidence. He tells me that if you have the skill, you can play all formats and do well in all formats. He puts me under pressure in practice sessions so I can learn how to handle pressure in matches. He keeps challenging me because he believes I have the capability. That backing means a lot to me," he added.

Varma, yet to make his Test debut, has impressed with 661 runs in 23 white-ball matches, averaging 38.88 and striking at 73.60, with four fifties and a century to his name.

India will next face South Africa in Raipur for the second ODI on Wednesday and will hope to seal the series with one match remaining. Before the ODI series, India were whitewashed by the Proteas 0-2 in the Test series.