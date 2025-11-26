The Gautam Gambhir-coached Indian cricket team lost the two-match Test series against South Africa 2-0 in spectacular fashion on Wednesday. South Africa's 2-0 sweep was not just historic; it was ruthless. The visitors etched their names into the record books with a 408-run demolition in the second Test, India's heaviest defeat in the format. It marked only the Proteas' second-ever Test series win on Indian soil, and their first since 2000, making the result all the more damning for the hosts. This was the second time in a span of just 13 months that India ended up whitewashed at home, severely denting their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

Under head coach Gautam Gambhir, India have now lost five Tests against New Zealand and South Africa at home. Fans at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium were unforgiving and started chanting "Gautam Gambhir hai hai" after the loss. Gambhir was videographed on the field when the chants were on.

The Guwahati decider became a showcase of South African dominance. What began as a cautious innings turned monumental through Senuran Muthusamy's resolute 109 and Marco Jansen's commanding 93, pushing the total to a formidable 489. Jansen then switched roles seamlessly, tearing through India's batting with a fiery 6-48 as the home side crumbled to 201.

Refusing to loosen their grip, South Africa extended the advantage. Tristan Stubbs' assured 94 powered them to 260/5 declared, setting an impossible target. Simon Harmer, already a hero from Kolkata, delivered the final blow with a magical 6/37, dismantling India's resistance on the last day.

India's fight was sporadic at best. Sai Sudarshan showed promise, and Ravindra Jadeja's gritty 54 offered brief hope, but the collapse that followed spoke volumes of a side struggling for identity and direction.

Beyond the boundary, the fallout is intensifying. Critics, former cricketers, and fans alike are questioning selections, strategies, and leadership. Coach Gautam Gambhir now finds himself under the microscope, with BCCI officials expected to seek clear answers from both him and the team management.