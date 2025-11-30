Star India batter Virat Kohli made a breathtaking start to the three-match ODI series against South Africa, slamming his 52 century in the format in the first game in Ranchi. He completed his milestone in 102 balls, clipping Marco Jansen for a boundary in the 38th over. The former India captain now holds the record of hitting the most centuries in a single format, surpassing India great Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 51 tons in Test cricket. As Kohli was celebrating his milestone, a fan seized the opportunity and entered the field to catch a glimpse of the batting icon.

The fan went down on his knees and touched Kohli's feet before he was escorted off the ground by the security personnel. The moment quickly went viral on social media.

52nd century for Virat Kohli!

The King does it again vs South Africa - and a fan even touched his feet to honour the milestone.

Legends don't just play, they inspire devotion. #ViratKohli #KingKohli #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/m0QdYqOqrS — Awkward News (@AwkwardNeuz) November 30, 2025

Earlier in the match, Kohli and Rohit Sharma stitched a 136-run stand for the second wicket after the two joined forces when opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught behind off Nandre Burger with India's score at 25. This was the 20th stand of 100 runs or more between the two.

Kohli, playing his 306th ODI, and Rohit, playing in his 277th one-day international, combined for their 392nd international match together across formats, surpassing the legendary duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, who appeared in a whopping 391 games between 1996 and 2012.

Former India batter Mohammed Kaif hailed Kohli's knock, saying that the veteran batter has a "zidd to prove his critics wrong."

"Virat Kohli has a zidd to prove his critics wrong.. King for a reason,' Kaif posted on X.

(With PTI Inputs)