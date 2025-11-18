India's struggle against quality spin was exposed during the first Test against South Africa, where they faced a 30-run defeat. Playing at the tricky pitch of the Eden Garden in Kolkata, India batters failed to put up a fight against South Africa bowlers and were bundled out for 93 in the chase of 124. As the Kolkata Test ended in just two session on Day 3, the Indian team management's decision to prepare such a surface was widely criticised. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed the curator, terming this as death of Test cricket.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan stated that these kind of pitches are not needed as they spoiling the beauty of longest format. He went on to state that even the likes of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar won't survive in such playing conditions.

"Test cricket has been completely RIP-ed. Rest in peace. I don't think anything is left of Test cricket... at least Indian Test cricket. In England, the matches were fantastic. We praised how the pitches behaved there and how the boys won matches. That was real Test cricket - there was thrill, you could feel the effort. But this? These pitches are bad," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

"Wherever you bowl, the ball is turning unpredictably. The batter has no clue what to do. No matter how good your technique is - even if you are Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli - you won't survive on such pitches. One ball will shoot up, another will stay low, another will spin absurdly and you'll get out. Skill doesn't matter here; only the pitch is deciding everything. And this isn't new. This has been happening for years," he added.

It was a horrendous outing for Indian batters as they succumbed against South Africa's fiery bowling lineup. Washington Sundar, who scored 31, emerged as the top scorer for the hosts in their second innings.