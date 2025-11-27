Former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik was extremely critical of Team India after their embarrassing 0-2 Test series loss against South Africa. It was India's second home Test series loss in two years, having previously lost 0-3 to New Zealand. Karthik said that teams used to be scared while touring India in the past, but they are now confident while playing in Indian conditions. He added that Indian cricket has been going through a rough phase before suggesting that tough calls need to be taken in order to stop the downslide.

"Teams used to be scared of coming to India to play Test cricket. Now they must be licking their lips. A second whitewash in a span of 12 months. In the last three series played here in India, two have been whitewashes. These are tough times for India in Test cricket, and tough decisions might have to be taken," Karthik said in a video posted on Instagram.

Karthik was extremely critical of head coach Gautam Gambhir opting for several all-rounders in the playing XI recently. He also expressed his concern regarding the No. 3 position in the batting order.

“Pacers and spinners are being out-bowled in India. One too many all-rounders are being played. Nitish Reddy, the nominated pace all-rounder, has bowled 14 overs across the whole domestic calendar season. India had just two players who scored hundreds in this Test series. South Africa had seven.”

"In the WTC cycle, India's No. 3 holds the second-worst record in the first innings of a Test match, averaging 26. Who is our No. 3? Washington plays at No. 3 in Kolkata, Sai Sudharsan plays No. 3 in Guwahati. Is chopping and changing helping India, or do we need more stability and consistency?”

India's next Test series will most likely be against Sri Lanka in August 2026 and Karthik hoped that this series loss will not be forgotten by then.

“The next Test match is after seven months. Are we going to forget this? That is the big question. What does it take for this Test team to come back and become as good as they were?”