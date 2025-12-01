South Africa and Chennai Super Kings star player Dewald Brevis took a stunning catch during the country's first ODI of the three-match series against India in Ranchi on Sunday. Right-arm pacer Ottneil Baartman bowled a good-length delivery outside off-stump. Ruturaj Gaikwad drove it hard on the off-side, but Brevis timed his dive to perfection to take a sensational catch. He was stationed at backward point and flew to his right to take a one-handed catch, leaving the crowd stunned.

"In the air and taken. That is an absolute blinder. Dewald Brevis, take a bow!" said former India player Deep Dasgupta in commentary.

Former India captain Ravi Shastri, who was also on-air, said, "Wow! That is catching flies. He has plucked that out of thin air. Ruturaj Gaikwad will count himself unlucky. It was timed sweetly. Look at this for reflex. This was travelling. Wow! Flying across to his right, taking it with his right hand."

Watch the catch here:

Dewald Brevis flying at point pic.twitter.com/Uuq5FLfRVS — Werner (@Werries_) November 30, 2025

Earlier, stand-in South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to field against India in the match. The visiting team rested skipper Temba Bavuma and spinner Keshav Maharaj.

For India, who are without regular skipper Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma opened with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The hosts picked three spinners and as many pacers.

Gaikwad came in at number four while Washington Sundar batted at five as India kept both Rishabh Pant and Tilak Varma on the bench.

Here are the Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman.