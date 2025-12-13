India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is facing the heat over his poor batting form in the format. It has been 20 innings since the right-handed batter smashed a T20I fifty. Since November last year, Suryakumar has scored only 227 runs at an average of 13.35. His poor string of performances continues during India's ongoing five-match home series against South Africa. Suryakumar scored 12 in the first game and only five in the following match. After his latest failure, former India batter Aakash Chopra has reminded the player about his role.

"You are the team's captain, but a captain's job is not just to toss and manage the bowlers. It's not just about making the strategy. If you bat in the top four, your primary role is to score runs," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"It's been many matches. If you have an average of 14 in 17 innings and the strike rate is also not very good, you don't have a single fifty, and have crossed 25 just twice, it's been a problem on either side of the IPL," he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator clarified that he was not against Suryakumar captaining the Indian side, but added that the swashbuckling batter needs to have runs under his belt going into the T20 World Cup 2026. The mega event will be taking place in February-March next year in India and Sri Lanka.

"I am not saying there is any doubt over Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, or that he won't be India's captain in the World Cup. I am not suggesting that at all, so don't ever misquote me, but the truth is that he needs to score runs," said Chopra.

"If you are playing at No. 3 or No. 4 and are not scoring runs, and they aren't being scored consistently and over a long period of time, you won't be that confident when you start the World Cup. So, Suryakumar Yadav, the captain, and Shubman Gill, the vice-captain, scoring runs is absolutely imperative," he added.