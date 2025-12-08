A funny reel of players Arshdeep Singh and Virat Kohli after India's ODI series-clinching win over South Africa on Sunday went viral on social media. Now, a clip shows the hilarious reactions of Kuldeep Yadav and Dhruv Jurel while the reel was being made. Kohli came into the series-decider in Visakhapatnam after scoring two consecutive centuries against the Proteas. He failed to go for a hat-trick of tons as the hosts won the game with the player staying unbeaten on 65 off 45 balls. India chased down a target of 271 runs in 39.5 overs, with nine wickets in hand to bag the three-match series 2-1.

Arshdeep tried to make a reel with Kohli over the player missing out on a potential third consecutive ODI hundred, but the veteran batter's reply left everyone in splits.

"Paaji, run kam rehgaye, century aaj pakki thi waise (Brother, the target wasn't big enough, otherwise a century seemed certain)," Arshdeep said.

Kohli playfully responded, saying, "Toss jeet gaye, nahi toh teri bhi pakki thi dew mein (Be thankful we won the toss or even you have been hit for a century in the dew)."

Notably, India bowled second in the first two matches of the series in Ranchi and Raipur. Heavy dew saw the host team bowlers struggle and leak runs. Luckily for India, they won the toss in the series decider and opted to bowl first.

Both Kuldeep and Jurel burst into laughter over Virat's funny reply to Arshdeep in the reel.

Watch it here:

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his first-ever ODI hundred, while Kohli hit his 76th ODI fifty as India outplayed South Africa by nine wickets in the series-deciding third game. Rohit Sharma too helped India's cause with a knock of 75.

Earlier, the hosts bowled the Proteas out for 270, with Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep taking four wickets each. Prasidh repaid the faith shown in him by captain KL Rahul and head coach Gautam Gambhir, recovering from a poor start to derail South Africa's middle order. For the visitors, Quinton de Kock was the top scorer with a brilliant 106.