South Africa are in a great position to register a memorable Test series win against India. After a 30-run win in the first Test of the two-match series, South Africa just need a draw in the second Test in Guwahati to clinch the series. However, ahead of the match, the Temba Bavuma-led side faced a big injury scare. According to a News18 report, the 1st Test's Man of the Match Simon Harmer is suffering from a shoulder injury, while left-arm seamer Marco Jansen is also carrying a niggle. They had a check-up at the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday. The same hospital treated Shubman Gill's neck injury.

South Africa have climbed to second place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings for the 2025-27 cycle after securing a famous 30-run victory over India in the first Test at Eden Gardens. It was also South Africa's first win in Tests in India since 2010.

Skipper Temba Bavuma's defiant 55 not out on a turning track and Simon Harmer's eight-wicket match haul helped South Africa, the reigning World Test champions, take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

South Africa now have 24 points and a PCT of 66.67, moving up from fourth to second place behind leaders Australia. Sri Lanka have slipped to third spot while India dropped to fourth position with a PCT of 54.17.

India, missing their regular captain Shubman Gill due to a neck injury, faltered in their chase of 124 and were bowled out for 93. Harmer, who had taken 4-30 in the first innings, struck key blows in the second innings to pick 4-21, while Keshav Maharaj's double strike and Marco Jansen removing both openers also played key roles in bamboozling India.

Washington Sundar and Axar Patel offered resistance for India, but Sundar fell to Aiden Markram's off-spin for 31, while Patel's quickfire 26 ended against Maharaj. The win sparked jubilant celebrations in the South African camp as they ticked off a rare Test victory in India.