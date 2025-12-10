Young India pacer Arshdeep Singh has revealed how veteran tearaway Jasprit Bumrah can join him on his Instagram reels, following India's win over South Africa in the 1st T20I on Tuesday. Arshdeep and Bumrah bagged two wickets each to help India bowl South Africa out for 74 in the chase of 176 in Cuttack. Arshdeep was in the news after India's ODI series win against South Africa, as he posted a reel with star batter Virat Kohli on his Instagram handle. Kohli came into the series-decider in Visakhapatnam after scoring two consecutive centuries against the Proteas. He failed to go for a hat-trick of tons as the hosts won the game with the player staying unbeaten on 65 off 45 balls.

Arshdeep tried to poke fun at Kohli over the player missing out on a potential third consecutive ODI hundred, but it backfired.

Kohli hilariously replied, saying, "Toss jeet gaye, nahi toh teri bhi pakki thi dew mein (Be thankful we won the toss or even you have been hit for a century in the dew)."

On Tuesday, Arshdeep jokingly said that Bumrah needs to improve his bowling and take wickets before he would let him feature in his reels.

"Jassi bhai still needs to take some more wickets to feature on my Instagram. So, if he keeps working on that and keeps taking wickets, he might feature on my Instagram as well," said Arshdeep after the match in Cuttack.

Arshdeep, however, praised his partnership with Jasprit Bumrah, calling him a "gentle senior" who's polite and supportive.

"My relationship with him is very good. He's a gentle senior, never harsh on youngsters and always very polite. Being Punjabi as well, it's easy for both of us to gel. Bowling with him makes things easier for me because batters usually look to attack my overs. Even bad balls can get me wickets because they know they won't get easy runs at the other end. It benefits me, and I absolutely enjoy bowling alongside him," Arshdeep Singh said on JioStar.

Bumrah joined Arshdeep in India's 100 T20I wickets club after his brace of dismissals in the series-opener.