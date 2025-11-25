South Africa's Aiden Markram took a stunning catch to dismiss India's Nitish Reddy on Day 3 of the second Test at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Pacer Marco Jansen bowled a bouncer, and Reddy could not defend it properly. The ball hit his glove and ballooned to the right of Markram, who was stationed at second slip. The 31-year-old South Africa opener showed amazing reflexes and agility, as he took a couple of steps to his right and then leapt with full stretch to grab the catch with his right hand.

Watch it here:

What a CATCH by Aiden Markram! Unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/yz6S7mOTNU — Soham Ghosh (@Rickcy7) November 24, 2025

Marco Jansen took 6-48 in a dominating display to help South Africa to a 314-run lead over India in the second cricket Test on Monday.

India were limited to 201 runs in its first-innings response to South Africa's 489 on Day 3. The Proteas then extended their lead by opting not to enforce the follow-on as Aiden Markram (12) and Ryan Rickelton (13) put on 26-0 in eight overs before stumps.

Jansen's burst was the third-best bowling figures for a South African pacer in India, and the fourth best for a left-arm pacer overall. It combined with Simon Harmer's 3-64 to collapse the top of the Indian order in a heap on either side of tea.

"There is nice pace and bounce in the wicket," Jansen said. "Once we saw the bounce, we wanted to realize it. I think the spinners did a good job early on and I am lucky to cash in. We thought we were going to field for at least two days. I took off steam last evening (after missing a test hundred), and today was as about doing a job for my team."

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was India's top scorer with 58 runs with Washington Sundar adding 48.

World Test Champion South Africa lead the two-match series against India after winning the opener in Kolkata by 30 runs. The Proteas are chasing a first Test series win on Indian soil since 2000-01.

(With AP Inputs)