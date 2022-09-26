The Indian cricket team reached the city on Monday for the first T20 international match against South Africa to be held on September 28 at the Greenfield stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The team was given a rousing welcome at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by fans and the Kerala Cricket Association. The South African team reached the state capital on Sunday and began practice on Monday. "Team India will reach the ground for the practice on September 27. They will practice from 5 PM to 8 PM. The South African team will practice on the ground from 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM," KCA said in a release.

The team captains would meet the media as part of the pre-match interaction on September 27.

The KCA said only 2,000 tickets are remaining for the match. The stadium has a capacity of 55,000 seats.

Kerala Cricket Association joint secretary Rejith Rajendran and Thiruvananthapuram District Cricket Association president Rajeev welcomed the Indian team at the airport.

The rates for the upper-tier, pavilion and KCA grandstand are Rs 1,500, Rs 2,750 and Rs 6,000 respectively. The tickets for the KCA grandstand seats would include expenses for food.

