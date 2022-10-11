India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been in fine form off late, registering scores of 86 and 30 in the first to ODIs of the ongoing three-match series against South Africa. In the first ODI, Samson played a knock against all odds and his fighting spirit kept the hosts in the game. Needing 30 runs in the final over, Sanju gave it his all, and in the end, Team India fell just 9 runs short. The right-handed batter who is used to batting in the top-order, has now started to come lower down the order when donning India colours and the new role is suiting the batter.

On Tuesday, ahead of the third ODI against South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sanju revealed that he was instructed last year to be ready to don the Indian colours down the order.

"Absolutely, I have been practicing different kind of roles and I think last couple of years, I have put in time to understand different types of roles that I need to play in different teams. So, I am enjoying it," said Samson to host broadcaster Star Sports.

"I have been given instructions to be ready to do this finishing role from last one year. Physically, I have been doing top-order batting but mentally I have been understanding the game better on how to react to situations better and how people have done it beautifully in the past. Learning from the history, so yes lot of learning has gone into this," he added.

The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa is level at 1-1.

"After the first ODI, we had a positive meeting where lot of positives were covered. I think the team management, the captain and coach told every player how special we all are and how we need to keep on focusing on the process," said Samson.

India had levelled the series on Sunday in Ranchi after Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan played knocks of 113 and 93 respectively, paving the way for chasing down the total of 279.