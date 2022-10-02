Rohit Sharma-led Team India would look to seal the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa on Sunday by winning the second T20I in Guwahati. In the match, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Indian side did not make any changes to their playing XI while South Africa brought in Lungi Ngidi. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma came out to bat with intent, and the duo looked to register boundaries at regular intervals.

On the fourth ball of the second over, Wayne Parnell bowled a length ball which swung down the leg-side, however the on-field umpire Virender Sharma did not signal for a wide. Rohit was not pleased with the call, and he signalled for a review, and hence Ravi Shastri, who was on air at that time, was left in splits.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were in fine form as the duo put on 57 runs inside six overs for the hosts in the second T20I. Rohit was finally dismissed by Keshav Maharaj, but it was not before the Indian skipper had scored 43.

The hosts had comfortably won the first T20I after restricting South Africa to 106/8 in 20 overs.

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav then hit fifties to take Team India over the line.