India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammed Siraj has bowled a lovely opening spell here and has been rewarded with his second wicket!
9.5 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj bangs this in short and in line with the stumps, Reeza Hendricks looks to pull this but is beaten by the pace as the ball goes through the keeper.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling on a good length and outside off, Reeza Hendricks works this towards point.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Another delivery that nips back in sharply from a good length. Reeza Hendricks looks to work this leg side but misses and gets rapped on the pads.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length once again and outside off, Reeza Hendricks hits this on the up towards the cover fielder.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Mohammed Siraj angles the ball into the stumps from a good length, Aiden Markram tucks this towards mid on with soft hands and rushes or a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) That is a maiden for Avesh Khan and this has been a wonderful display! This is on a good length as well and outside off, Reeza Hendricks dabs this towards point.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Another beauty of a delivery! Avesh Khan gets this one to shape away from a good length outside off, Reeza Hendricks pushes at the ball but is nowhere close as he gets beaten once again.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Make that four! Avesh Khan maintains a good length outside off, Reeza Hendricks continues to defend as the ball rolls towards mid off.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling on a good length and outside off, Reeza Hendricks dabs this back to the bowler's left. Third dot ball in a row.
8.2 overs (0 Run) What a jaffa! Avesh Khan has been bowling with great rhythm as he serves this outside the off pole on a good length, Reeza Hendricks hangs his bat out to dry and gets beaten all ends up.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Avesh Khan bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump, Reeza Hendricks blocks the ball towards cover.
7.6 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and outside off, Aiden Markram defends this watchfully towards cover-point.
Aiden Markram walks out to bat at number 4.
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammed Siraj gets his man! What a response from the pacer after being dispatched the previous delivery. He bangs this in short and outside the off pole, Janneman Malan goes to pull this but does not get hold of the ball this time. He top edges this towards the deep square leg fence where Avesh Khan does not have to move as the ball lands in his cupped palms. South Africa have lost their second wicket now and are in desperate need of a partnership.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a cracking shot! Janneman Malan has been showing intent without finding the boundary. Mohammed Siraj bowls this on a fuller length and outside off, Malan shimmies down the wicket and gets to the pitch of the ball. He finds the gap in the off side this time and the ball races away to the deep cover fence for four runs.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj serves this outside the off stump on a fuller length, Janneman Malan charges down the wicket and thumps the ball straight to the cover fielder.
7.2 overs (0 Run) This comes in shaply from outside off on a good length, Janneman Malan blocks this back down the pitch to the right of the bowler.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Mohammed Siraj angles this into the pads on a good length, Reeza Hendricks clips this towards fine leg for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls this slightly fuller but still outside the off stump, Janneman Malan strokes this straight to the mid off fielder. Just one run from the over from Avesh Khan.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling on a good length and outside off, Janneman Malan decides to leave this one alone.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Avesh Khan bowls this outside the off pole on a good length, Janneman Malan hangs his bat to dry as the ball wooshes past his outside edge.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller this time and into the pads, Reeza Hendricks looks to flick this leg side but gets a leading edge towards third man for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and just outside off, Reeza Hendricks dabs this towards mid-wicket.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Avesh Khan bowls this on a good length and gets the ball to shape back in from outside off. Reeza Hendricks looks to block but is beaten on the inside edge and gets hit on the pads. The bowler goes up in appeal and the umpire instantly raises his finger. Reeza Hendricks goes for the review straight away and UltraEdge shows there is no bat involved. The Ball Tracking indicates the ball is going over the stumps and the onfield decision has to be reversed. Reeza Hendricks survives a scare here.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Ends with a good-length delivery nipping in from outside off, Janneman Malan defends this towards mid on.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls this back of a length and outside the off pole, Janneman Malan taps this back towards the bowler who feigns a throw back and gives the batter a stare.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling on a good length and just outside off, Janneman Malan flicks this towards mid on.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been smacked away! Mohammed Siraj bowls this outside off on a shorter length, Janneman Malan stays back in the crease this time and pulls the ball away towards deep square leg for a cracking boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Straying onto the pads on a good length, Janneman Malan shimmies down the wicket but just nudges this towards the mid-wicket fielder.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj bowls this a fraction full and outside off, Janneman Malan blocks this towards the point fielder.
