India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! South Africa have been bundled out for double digits here, the bowlers certainly will come out hard at the Indians. But India will feel confident of chasing this one down and securing the series. Let's see how the second innings pans out. Stay tuned for the chase.
Kuldeep Yadav is up for a chat and he says that it was a perfect performance. Claims that he has been doing well since the Indian T20 League. Mentions that he missed out on a hat-trick and could have probably changed the bowling side or maybe delivered the ball quicker. Adds that he does not want to think too much about it and it was still a great game. Credits Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj he says that they bowled really well and got early wickets. Goes on to say that Shahbaz Ahmed also did well and the ball was sticking in the wicket with the fielders taking their catches well. Ends by saying that he has been working on his rhythm after coming back from injury and is not compromising on spin.
For South Africa, it's been a dismal batting show. Their innings never got going, and none of their batters had any answer to this awe-inspiring spin attack of India. Heinrich Klaasen scored 34 runs and was their highest run-getter, and only two other batters scored in double digits. They will be disappointed with putting on such a performance in the series decider. They need something special here to defend the target.
Shikhar Dhawan's decision to bowl first has certainly paid heavy dividends here. It all began with Mohammed Siraj causing trouble with the new ball. He grabbed two wickets in his first spell and pushed South Africa on the back foot straight away. Although it was Sundar who provided India with their first breakthrough. But the pacers Siraj and Avesh Khan kept the pressure going and had the Proteas struggling at 26 for three at the end of the Powerplay. The spinners were then introduced and wreaked havoc out there in the middle. They completely bamboozled the South African batters and wrapped the innings in the 29th over for only 99 on the board. Kuldeep Yadav was the leader of the pack, he grabbed 4 wickets, while Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, and Mohammed Siraj ended with two wickets each.
What a first innings we have just witnessed here! It was all India throughout. They have put on a rollicking bowling show and have dismissed South Africa under 100 within 28 overs. This is South Africa's lowest total in an ODI against India. There is no doubt that India will be the happier side going into this break. It should be a walk in the park for them. For South Africa only a miracle can save them,
27.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kuldeep Yadav gets his fourth wicket and wraps up the South African inning for their lowest total against India in an ODI! Kuldeep Yadav floats this one full and straight in line with the stumps, Marco Jansen gets his front foot out the way and heaves the ball into the leg side. Does not get the sweetest on connections as the ball travels towards deep square leg where Avesh Khan takes yeat another catch to send South Africa packing.
26.6 overs (0 Run) This is flighted full and outside the off pole. Lungi Ngidi decides to leave this one alone.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Continues to bowl full in line with the stumps, Lungi Ngidi dabs this back to the bowler's right.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls this full as well and outside the off pole, Lungi Ngidi works this towards the point fielder.
26.3 overs (0 Run) This is full and just outside off, Lungi Ngidi blocks this back towards the bowler.
26.2 overs (1 Run) This is short and outside off, Marco Jansen cuts this to the right of point and takes a single.
26.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a gutsy shot from Marco Jansen with just one wicket left. Shahbaz Ahmed floats this full and in line with the stumps, Marco Jansen reverse sweeps this to deep point for a much-needed boundary.
25.6 overs (0 Run) This is full as well and outside off, Lungi Ngidi works this towards short third man. Kuldeep Yadav has bowled a double-wicket maiden here!
25.5 overs (0 Run) Misses out on his Hat-trick here but South Africa have been pegged back here! A leg spinner bowled full and in line with the stumps, Lungi Ngidi pushes at this and gets an inside edge towards square leg.
Lungi Ngidi walks out to face the hat-trick ball.
25.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Kuldeep Yadav is on a Hat-trick as he is wiping out the tail here! He goes 'round the wicket to the new batter and floats the ball into the stumps from outside off. Anrich Nortje plays for the angle and does not read the googly as the ball straightens after pitching before clipping the off pole. Kuldeep Yadav looks absolutely thrilled and he will be bowling the Hat-trick to the number 11 batter.
Anrich Nortje comes to the crease.
25.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Kuldeep Yadav gets his second wicket and South Africa have now lost their eighth wicket! He serves this one full and just outside off, gets the ball to spin back into the batter. Bjorn Fortuin looks to block but gets hit on the pad. The Indian players are already celebrating and the umpire raises his finger. The batter does not even consider reviewing this and makes the long walk back to the shed.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls a googly just outside off on a fuller length, Bjorn Fortuin pushes at the ball as it rolls towards cover-point and looks for a single. Ishan Kishan swoops in on the ball and throws it high over the keeper who brings the ball back down onto the stumps. Bjorn Fortuin gets a dive back in and makes it back into the crease as confirmed by the replays.
Run out chance! There is a throw at the keeper's end. But Bjorn Fortuin's dive has saved him here. Not Out it is!
25.1 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep Yadav begins the over with a full delivery wide outside off, Bjorn Fortuin gets his front foot forwards and strokes the ball to cover.
