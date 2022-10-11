India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, around the off pole, a touch slow now. Marco Jansen prods forward and defends it out.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up this time, around off. Bjorn Fortuin strokes it down to long off for a single.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Quick again at 91 clicks, back of a length. Bjorn Fortuin blocks it out off the back foot.
Bjorn Fortuin makes his way out to the middle and now South Africa will have to depend on their tail to take them to a reasonable total.
24.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! This is excellent bowling from Shahbaz Ahmed. South Africa's last recognized batter departs. South Africa are in deep, deep trouble. Shahbaz Ahmed sticks to bowling the shorter ball, this one was a bit quicker at around 95 clicks, hint of away turn as well. Heinrich Klaasen stays in his crease and looks to cut it away. But he misses it this time and the ball clips the bails off. Shahbaz Ahmed grabs his second wicket and South Africa lose their seventh.
24.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Another short one, around middle. Heinrich Klaasen uses the depth of his crease and pulls it wide of long on for a brace.
24.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Nicely done! This one comes in with the arm, a short ball, around off. Heinrich Klaasen rocks back and slashes it past point for a boundary.
23.6 overs (0 Run) A yorker-length delivery, loopy ball, around middle. Marco Jansen jams it out onto the deck.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Attacking the stumps now, full in length. Marco Jansen plays it back to the bowler.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, around off. Marco Jansen prods forward and defends it out.
23.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Marco Jansen puts on away! A fuller ball, loopy as well, around off. Marco Jansen steps down the track and tonks it straight down the ground for a biggie. Much-needed for South Africa!
23.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, around middle, fuller ball, Marco Jansen leans in and blocks it out.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Heinrich Klaasen pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Full, around off. Marco Jansen blocks this one watchfully.
22.5 overs (0 Run) A beauty by Shahbaz Ahmed! He tosses it up, serves it full, it lands outside off and spins further away. Marco Jansen gets beaten on the outside edge while trying to block this.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Tosses this one up now, full in length, around off. Marco Jansen advances down the pitch and strokes it towards extra cover. Three dots in a row now!
22.3 overs (0 Run) Short now, outside off. Marco Jansen looks to push this away towards off side but the ball goes off the inner half towards square leg.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Pushes his length up now, around off. Marco Jansen drives and finds the fielder at extra cover.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off, spinning away. Heinrich Klaasen knocks it towards sweeper cover off the back foot. A single.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball to end the over! Around middle. Heinrich Klaasen punches it to long off for a single. He retains the strike with that.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Spinning in, around the off pole, pulls his length back now. Heinrich Klaasen pushes it off the back foot towards cover.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery, the length is full, around middle. Marco Jansen flicks it with the turn towards mid-wicket. A little fumble by Gill there allows the batters to cross ends.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, full again, around middle. Heinrich Klaasen sweeps it towards deep square leg for a single.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Another flighted delivery, pitched up, around middle. Marco Jansen works it away towards deep mid-wicket. A run is taken.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, loopy one, very full. Heinrich Klaasen gets on his knee and scoops it towards fine leg for a run.
20.6 overs (0 Run) The line is outside off on this occasion, full in length. Marco Jansen once again blocks it off the front foot.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, he serves it full, around middle. Marco Jansen prods forward and defends it.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses this one, tad slower, around middle, an off-break again. Heinrich Klaasen lifts it from the inner half of his bat towards long on. A single.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball now, around the off pole. Heinrich Klaasen leans forward and pushes it towards cover.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Turning into the batter again, around middle. Heinrich Klaasen goes deep into his crease and taps it towards square leg.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Spinning in, a shortish ball from over the wicket, around middle. Heinrich Klaasen blocks it out off the back foot.
