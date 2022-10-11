India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep Yadav floats this in full and just outside off, Marco Jansen works this down to long on and gets off the mark with a run.
Marco Jansen walks out to bat now.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Kuldeep Yadav strikes in his first over and the Indian spinners are now all over the South African batters! Kuldeep Yadav bowls a googly outside off and Andile Phehlukwayo looks to cut it square of the wicket. He however gets an inside edge that crashes onto the stumps and Andile Phehlukwayo has to depart cheaply. South Africa are staring down a barrel now and they need some sort of a miracle here.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away! Nicely done! Another pitched-up delivery, around middle, slower through the air. Andile Phehlukwayo gets down on his knee and sweeps it towards deep square leg for a boundary.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up again, full and around middle. Andile Phehlukwayo leans in and defends it out.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep Yadav begins with a loopy one, spinning away, outside off. Andile Phehlukwayo stays in his crease and blocks it out
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, full, around middle. Andile Phehlukwayo leans in to block this, but the ball goes towards square leg off the inner half of the bat. A single to end a successful over from Sundar.
Andile Phehlukwayo walks out to bat now.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Washington Sundar gets the big wicket of David Miller and his first outing as captain has not ended well here! Washington Sundar floats this full and just outside off, David Miller looks to play this on the back foot to negate the turn, The ball keeps its line and goes on to clip the off pole and a single bail falls off. The umpires feel that they did not see the lights come on and they take it upstairs to check. The replays show that it is out and South Africa have lost their fifth wicket.
18.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Gets the ball to turn down leg side on a fuller length, David Miller misses his clip and the umpire calls this wide as well.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Goes full this time and outside off, Heinrich Klaasen works this to deep point for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) This is straight and on a shorter length, Heinrich Klaasen continues to defend as the ball rolls towards mid-wicket.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling short and in line with the stumps, Heinrich Klaasen blocks this with a straight bat towards mid-wicket.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This has been crunched away! Washington Sundar bowls this way too short and outside off, Heinrich Klaasen does not miss out as he rocks back the ball races away to the deep cover fence for four more runs.
18.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Washington Sundar floats this down leg on a fuller length, Heinrich Klaasen misses his flick and the umpire calls this wide.
Washington Sundar(2-0-7-1) comes back into the attack. He replaces Shardul Thakur.
17.6 overs (1 Run) This is a fraction short as well and outside off, Heinrich Klaasen thumps this to deep point for a run and will keep strike. 10 runs from the over.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is a poor delivery and gets the treatment! Shahbaz Ahmed serves this short and outside off, Heinrich Klaasen uses the depth of the crease and pulls this towards wide deep mid-wicket for four runs.
17.4 overs (1 Run) This is full as well and on the pads, David Miller clips this down to fine leg for a run.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Shahbaz Ahmed floats this full and angled in from outside the off stump. David Miller gets his front foot forward and pushes at the ball, but gets beaten on the inside edge. The ball lobs up off the pads and goes through to slip where Shikhar Dhawan pouches it. There is a huge appeal but the umpire is unmoved and Shikhar Dhawan decides to review this immediately. UltraEdge says no bat is involved and they check the Ball Tracking as well. The impact is outside off and the umpire's decision stays. India have lost a review here.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Flights this full and just outside off, David Miller blocks this down the pitch to the right of the bowler.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Adventurous shot from David Miller! Shahbaz Ahmed bowls this full and in line with the stumps, David Miller gets down on one knee and scoops the ball towards fine leg for four runs. That brings up the fifty for South Africa.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball to end the over. On a length, around middle. Heinrich Klaasen pushes it off the back foot towards mid on.
16.5 overs (0 Run) This is bowled slightly back of a length and outside off, Heinrich Klaasen blocks this towards mid off.
16.4 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and in line with the stumps, Heinrich Klaasen defends this towards mid on.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is just a punch down the ground! Shardul Thakur bowls this straight and on a good length, Heinrich Klaasen stands tall and thumps this down the ground to the right of the bowler. Mohammed Siraj gets across from mid on but dives over the ball as it runs away to the long on fence for four runs.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Persists with a good length and outside the off stump, Heinrich Klaasen blocks this towards the cover fielder.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Shardul Thakur bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump, David Miller pushes at this and gets a thickish outside edge towards third man for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) This is outside the off pole on a fuller length, Heinrich Klaasen knocks this to cover and that brings an end to a successful over for India.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls this a touch fuller and angles this into the pads, David Miller works this to long on for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Flights this one full and just outside off, David Miller taps the ball to the right of the bowler.
David Miller the stand-in captain walks out to bat.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Shahbaz Ahmed has bowled an absolute ripper here and Aiden Markram will make the long walk back to the pavilion. He floats this one full and pitches on an off stump line, Aiden Markram leans forward to drive this one down the ground but the ball turns off the wicket and takes a faint outside edge through to the keeper. Sanju Samson takes a sharp catch and is off celebrating while Aiden Markram looks distraught as South Africa lose their fourth wicket.
15.2 overs (1 Run) This is a fraction short and just outside off, Heinrich Klaasen rocks back and cuts the ball towards deep point for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Shahbaz Ahmed floats this one full and angled into the leg stump, Heinrich Klaasen goes deep in the crease and blocks this ball towards mid off.
