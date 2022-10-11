India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
DRINKS! The players will take a refreshment break. It will give both teams some time to analyze their plans going forward and South Africa have loads of work to do here. They have gotten off to a poor start losing three wickets and have not been able to counter attack. India have been miserly along with picking up wickets at regular intervals but still lots of cricket to play and the game could go either way after the break.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker, this one comes in with the arm, attacking the stumps. Heinrich Klaasen cuts it late towards point for a single. He retains the stike.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up again, around middle and off. Aiden Markram strokes it down to long off. A single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up now, serves it full, around middle and off. Aiden Markram leans forward and defends it out.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Another back-of-a-length delivery, turning away. Heinrich Klaasen knocks it towards sweeper cover off the back foot for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball, spinning away, around middle. Heinrich Klaasen goes deep in his crease and dabs it towards backward point.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Drifting in, around middle and leg. Aiden Markram pushes it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Good shot but to no avail! Full and straight from Avesh Khan. Heinrich Klaasen shows the full face of the bat and pushes towards the stumps at the non-strikers end.
12.5 overs (0 Run) A good-length delivery, outside off. Heinrich Klaasen steers it towards point with an open-faced bat. Not in the gap though.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! He spills this one down the leg side, a short one. Heinrich Klaasen leaves this one alone. Another wide called.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly full this time, outside off. Heinrich Klaasen drives it firmly but finds the fielder at mid off. A dot now!
12.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angling in, around middle and leg. Aiden Markram closes the face of the bat and nudges it towards mid-wicket for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Avesh Khan drops it short now, outside off. Aiden Markram misses his pull. Wide called for height.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Fraction fuller, around off. Aiden Markram drives it to the fielder at mid off.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Angling in away, a length ball, outside off. Aiden Markram blocks it out towards cover.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Good ball! This one comes in with the arm now, around middle. Aiden Markram uses the depth of his crease and pushes it towards long off for a run.
11.5 overs (0 Run) This one stays a touch low, a short ball, around middle. Aiden Markram defends it out off the back foot.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up now, a fuller ball, around off. Heinrich Klaasen strokes it down to long off for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Sticks to bowling the short delivery, the line is outside off. Heinrich Klaasen pushes it towards extra cover again.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again, around middle now. Heinrich Klaasen knocks it towards the fielder at extra cover.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Shahbaz Ahmed begins with a short one, this one spins away, outside off. Aiden Markram pushes it off the back foot towards deep cover for a single.
Shahbaz Ahmed has been brought into the attack now.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball again, angles it down the leg side. Aiden Markram pulls it towards fine leg for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) The line is outside off this time, on a length. Aiden Markram taps it off the back foot towards cover.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Another short ball, around the leg pole. Heinrich Klaasen hops and does well to fend it towards square leg. Another single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, spraying this one on the thigh pad. Aiden Markram flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off, at 134.8 clicks. Aiden Markram strides forward and leaves it alone.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly short now, outside off. Aiden Markram stays in his crease and blocks it out towards the off side.
