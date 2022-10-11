India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
0.3 over (0 Run) No run.
0.2 over (0 Run) No run.
0.1 over (1 Run) South Africa are underway straightaway! A shortish ball, spinning in, on the pads. Janneman Malan nudges it through forward short leg for a single.
We are all set for the game to begin. The umpires make their way out to the middle. The Indian players are in a huddle at the boundary line and they now disperse to their respective positions on the field. Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan walk out to open the innings for South Africa and will be looking to get off to a good start. Washington Sundar has been handed the new ball and will begin proceedings. Let's play...
David Miller the skipper of South Africa in this game says that it is a privilege to captain the national team for the first time in an ODI. Claims that they would have bowled first too. Informs they have three changes since a few guys have gone down sick and that has prompted the changes.
Shikhar Dhawan the captain of India says that they will bowl first, he feels that there is moisture on the wicket and they want to explore that. Adds that boys have responded very well in pressure situations and it is good that the young boys have shown so much maturity. Informs that they are playing with the same team.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (C), Marco Jansen (In place of Keshav Maharaj), Andile Phehlukwayo (In place of Wayne Parnell), Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi (In place of Kagiso Rabada), Anrich Nortje.
TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of India. They have elected to BOWL first.
UPDATE - 1.33 pm IST (8.03 am GMT) - We are back with another update, this time with some good news! The toss will be at 1.45 pm IST (8.15 am GMT) and the match is all set to begin at 2.15 pm IST (8.45 am GMT). Okay, we have more news coming from the middle. The toss will now be held at 1.40 pm IST (8.10 am GM), with the first ball to be bowled at 2.00 IST (8.30 am GMT).
