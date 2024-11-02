The second day of the third India vs New Zealand Test in Mumbai presented an intriguing contest. While the visitors were nine wickets down, their lead is 143 runs. On a tricky Mumbai pitch in the fourth innings, it will not be easy for Rohit Sharma and co. to chase down even a low target. Once again Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja worked their magic, sharing seven wickets between them. While Jadeja grabbed four, Ashwin got three. The support from the fielders was also good.

In the midst of this, a funny incident happened when a stray throw from Yashasvi Jaiswal nearly hit Sarfaraz Khan. Virat Kohli couldn't stop smiling after the incident in the 26th over of the innings.

New Zealand reached 171 for nine at stumps in their second innings on day two of the third Test against India on Saturday. Will Young (51 off 100) top-scored for New Zealand.

The visitors lead India by 143 runs and the Test match will likely end by the second session of third day.

At the close of play, Ajaz Patel (7 not out) was at the crease.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/52) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/63) shared seven wickets between them for India.

Earlier, left-arm-spinner Patel (5/103) took five wickets to help dismiss India for 263 in their first innings.

Shubman Gill, who was unlucky to miss out on a century, anchored India's innings with a 146-ball 90 while Washington Sundar, who scored a brisk 38 off 36 deliveries, helped India take a slender 28-run first innings lead.

Rishabh Pant (60) scored an entertaining fifty in the morning session.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 235 all out and 171 for 9 in 43.3 overs (Will Young 51; Ravindra Jadeja 4/52, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/63).

India: 263 all out in 59.4 overs (Shubman Gill 90, Rishabh Pant 60; Ajaz Patel 5/103)