The Indian cricket team is fighting to save the second Test against New Zealand in Pune. After conceding a huge 100-plus lead, the Rohit Sharma-led side has not been able to dent the New Zealand batting strongly in the second innings. After Washington Sundar's seven-wicket haul helped India restrict New Zealand at 259, the home team could manage only 156 in the first innings. Mitchell Santner picked a seven-wicket haul for the visitors. India's batting, which had collapsed for just 46 in the first innings of the first Test against New Zealand, was criticised by former New Zealand player Ian Smith.

"Well, this is worse that 46 all out if you ask me," Smith, a veteran of 63 Tests and 98 ODIs, said on air.

"This is some poor batting and shot selection. I can understand the first Test, but instead of playing themselves in, batting for time, India for some reason, are going after the bowling. They think they can just bash this New Zealand bowling line-up. This is only Day 2 of the Test match. There is ample time to go but the way India are playing, none of them are going to be here that long."

Talking about the game, New Zealand Captain Tom Latham looked solid in his 37 not out as New Zealand stretched their lead to 188 at tea after left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner's career-best spell of 7-53 bowled out India for 156 on day two of second Test at the MCA Stadium on Friday.

After India conceded a lead of 103 runs, it wasn't a surprise to see them start with spin from both ends. But New Zealand were positive in their batting approach – taking singles to keep the scoreboard moving, use their feet well and pounce on anything which fetched them boundaries.

Latham's proactiveness was evident from the time he brought out the cover-drive and glance off Ravichandran Ashwin for two fours, followed by Devon Conway nailing a loft down the ground and sweep off him for similar result.

Though Conway was trapped lbw on a sweep off Washington Sundar, Latham and Will Young dazzled with their exhibition of reverse-sweep, paddle sweep, conventional sweep and drives. But Young was caught in the crease by a straighter delivery from Ashwin and trapped lbw.

With Latham and Rachin Ravindra looking solid, New Zealand will be sure to extend their lead to a number beyond India's reach and be firmly on the path of handing the hosts' its first series loss at home in 12 years.

With IANS inputs