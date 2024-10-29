The echoes of India's series defeat against New Zealand is unlikely to lose its buzz in the coming weeks. It was for the first time in 12 years that the Indian team lost a Test series at home, losing the first two matches of the 3-Test series against the Kiwis. While India produced a commendable fightback in the first Test, the second match saw them decimated by the touring side. Dinesh Karthik, former India wicket-keeper, refused to spare skipper Rohit Sharma's blushes after the conclusion of the Pune Test.

Karthik doesn't feel Rohit was a proactive captain in Pune, with his struggles to match New Zealand's intensity and clarity costing India the game.

"Not at his best. I thought he had a very tough Test match, he did all he could. I could see there was a lot of pressure on him, add to the fact, that he did not get many runs as well. So overall, it was not a great Test match. He will reflect and think, 'what could I have done better? Was I a reactive captain or a pro-active captain?'" Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Rohit couldn't contribute much with the bat in either of the two Tests. In fact, he was among the worst performers for India with the bat in the first two matches.

"There is a fine line, this Test match was one where he was chasing the ball a little bit. He tried his best with whatever he could, but you have to say it wasn't the best game for either him or Team India," he added.

As the two losses confirmed the fate of the series, Rohit took a rather lighter stance in the press conference after the Pune Test, saying the team is allowed such a performance after being on top for the last 12 years.

"We are allowed one such performance in 12 years. If we were collapsing like this on a regular basis then we would not have been winning at home. We have a lot of expectations. We are expected to win every game at our home, and it is because of our performances," he had said in the presser.