Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli equalled an embarrassing record after he was dismissed for a duck on Day 2 of the first Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Thursday. Kohli has been struggling to score big in the recent past and his fortunes did not change as he was dismissed by Will O'Rourke without scoring a single run. It was a short of length delivery from the fast bowler that flew off Kohli's gloves and Glenn Phillips was able to complete a good catch at leg gully. This was Kohli's 38th international duck - the most for any active cricketer along with New Zealand's Tim Southee. India skipper Rohit Sharma is third in the unwanted list with 33 ducks.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the rain-truncated opening Test on Thursday.

India made two changes with Sarfaraz Khan replacing an injured Shubman Gill, who was not "100 per cent" according to the skipper, and Kuldeep Yadav replacing seamer Akash Deep as a third spinner.

"Shubman Gill was unavailable for selection of the first Test due to a neck stiffness," the Indian team management informed after the toss.

The first day's play was washed out due to persistent rain.

India and New Zealand will play two more Tests, at Pune from October 24-28 and at Mumbai from November 1-5.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.