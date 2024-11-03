Shubman Gill stood tall on Day 2 of the third Test between India and New Zealand, as his knock played a major role in helping India take a first innings lead. Gill saw as many as six wickets fall in the other end, but he stood strong, making a brilliant 90 and narrowly missing out on his sixth Test century. In the process, Gill also went past India's former No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara's tally in a list where he only trails Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant now.

That list is that of Indian batters with the most runs in World Test Championship (WTC) history. Gill now stands fourth among Indian batters in the list on 1,799 runs, crossing Pujara, who had 1,769.

Cheteshwar Pujara last played a Test match in June 2023, after which Gill has inherited the No. 3 position in India's Test batting order.

Rohit Sharma tops the list with 2,674 runs, followed by Kohli (2,426) and Pant (1,933).

India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 2: As it happened

Gill and Pant were at the forefront as India managed to take a 28-run lead after the first innings. While Gill played a steady 90 off 146 balls, Pant played a whirlwind 60 off just 59 balls to release pressure in the opening session of Day 2.

Washington Sundar added a valuable 38-run cameo at the end, helping India to 263.

With the ball, the duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja put India in an advantageous position heading into Day 3. Ashwin picked up three wickets and Jadeja got four, as New Zealand were reduced to 171/9 at Stumps on Day 2.

New Zealand have a lead of only 143, and the Test match looks set to finish on Day 3 itself.

India are desperate for a win, having not lost three Tests in a home series since 1983.