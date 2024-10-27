Following India's series defeat to New Zealand on home soil, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took to X to express both praise for New Zealand and concern for the Indian team's performance in the longer format. In his tweet, Pathan commended New Zealand's impressive achievement and emphasized the need for reflection and improvement within Team India. "Well done, New Zealand, on winning the series on Indian soil! For Team India, there's a lot to reflect on. Senior players need to step up and deliver in the ultimate format of the game. The next three months will be crucial for them."

Pathan acknowledged the significance of New Zealand's first-ever Test series victory in India. He went on to underscore that this loss signals a critical period for the Indian team, particularly for its experienced players.

Pathan highlighted the importance of the coming months for India, as they look to address areas of concern in preparation for the Test challenges in Australia. He has urged India's seasoned players to take on greater responsibility and elevate their performance.

Coming to the match, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. Half-centuries from Devon Conway (76 in 141 balls, with 11 fours) and Rachin Ravindra (65 in 105 balls, with five fours and a six) placed Kiwis in a strong position at 197/3, with Ravichandran Ashwin (3/41) being the only one to have made some dents into the batting. Floodgates opened for wickets after Conway's dismissal, with comeback man Washington Sundar (7/59) getting the remaining wickets to get NZ to 259 all out.

India was tasked to overcome this rather modest total and gain a sizeable lead. After skipper Rohit Sharma's dismissal for a duck, youngsters Shubman Gill (30 in 72 balls, with two fours and a six) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30 in 60 balls, with four boundaries) tried forming a partnership. However, their effort was cut short by 49 runs. Just like the first innings, the dismissal of a set Gill paved the way for Mitchell Santner to run through the Indian lineup. Santner (7/53) and Glenn Phillips (2/26) made Indian batters dance to their tunes on their own pitches, skittling them out for just 156 runs. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 38 in 46 balls, with three fours and two sixes.

Kiwis got themselves in a commanding position in their second innings. Led by skipper Tom Latham's 86 in 133 balls, with 10 fours and some important contributions from Phillips (48 in 82 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Tom Blundell (41 in 83 balls, with three fours), the Kiwis increased their 103-run first inning lead to a lead of 358 runs, being skittled out for 255 after some fine bowling on the first session of day three by spinners.

Sundar (4/56) once again led the bowling from the front, with Jadeja (3/72) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/97) wiping the lower-middle order and tail.

In the chase of 359, India got a fine start from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who stitched a valuable 62-run stand with Shubman Gill (23 in 31 balls, with four boundaries). However, after Jaiswal's dismissal for 77 in 65 balls, with nine fours and three sixes, India never recovered, falling prey to Kiwi spinners and bundled out for 245, losing the test by 113 runs. With this India also registered its first home series loss in 12 years.

Santner (6/104) was once again the star, taking 13 wickets in the match, with Phillips (two wickets) and Ajaz (one wicket) also offering some support to end the Test two days early.

