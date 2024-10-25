Former India coach Ravi Shastri was critical of captain Rohit Sharma's tactics on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand in Pune. India were bowled out for 156 in the first innings to concede a lead of 103 runs to the Kiwis, who consolidated their position by reaching 85/2 at tea in the second innings. Shastri, who was on commentary duty, felt Rohit didn't make aggressive field placements, especially with India already chasing New Zealand in the match after conceding a big lead.

During the second session on Day 2, Shastri and former India spinner Murali Kartik had a detailed discussion on Rohit's tactics.

"New Zealand have managed to scatter away all the men around the bat," Kartik pointed out.

"Also tells you, tactically how you should be thinking. India should be thinking how to bowl out New Zealand for 120. For that to happen, you need to think wickets, you need people in attacking positions. Yes, if the side gets to 60 for no loss, you can start to think differently. It also makes the bowl think that he wants wickets, not with a spread out field like this," Shastri responded.

Tom Latham and Will Young batted with confidence in the second innings as New Zealand consolidated their position in the second Test reaching 85/2 at tea to take an overall lead of 188 runs.

Latham (37 not out) and Young (23) overcame the early hiccup of losing Devon Conway by stitching together a 42-run partnership after Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner had demolished the Indian batting line-up for 156 in the first innings with career-best figures of 7/53 in 19.3 overs.

New Zealand had made 259 in the first innings.

Advertisement

India started the day on a positive note with Shubman Gill (30) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) adding 49 for the second wicket before six wickets fell for the addition of 53 runs as the hosts were left tottering at 107 for 7 at lunch.

Virat Kohli played the most forgettable shot of the morning to be clean bowled for 1.

Santner then returned in the post-lunch session to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah cheaply.

(With PTI Inputs)