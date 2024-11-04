Rohit Sharma's form and batting technique has come under immense scrutiny from ex-cricketers and cricket pundits, particularly after India collapsed to a 3-0 series whitewash defeat to New Zealand under his leadership. Rohit has managed only 133 runs in his previous 10 Test innings, and this has caused experts to analyse where Rohit is going wrong. While Rohit's aggressive approach has become a regular part of his game nowadays, Rohit's former teammate Dinesh Karthik felt that he needs to get out of that comfort zone and hold back playing big shots in Test cricket.

In the second innings against New Zealand in the third Test, Rohit got out once again trying to play a big shot. Karthik stated that while the Rohit's early intent has got him great results in white ball cricket, he may need to look at a change in approach in Tests.

"In Test cricket, what I feel is that intent is getting him into a safe space where he feels he can use that when in trouble. It's not a method where he's using it like he's using it in white ball cricket, one that the Indian team needed. Here, when he is put under a little bit of pressure, an immediate instinct is to play an attacking shot fraught with risk. Now, with that comes the ability to get out as well," Karthik said, speaking on Cricbuzz.

Karthik suggested that Rohit needs to trust his technique and go for a more balanced approach without lunging out and playing an attacking shot.

"The one thing that Rohit Sharma is not doing, which he did very well when he took up his role as an opener, is trusting his technique. He went to England, he left a lot of balls. He decided that he can play shots. But what he'd do is, anything outside the off-stump, he would let it go. 'I am going to have the mental strength to bat long.' He got a 100. He got a 90. I think that's where he needs to go back to. To trust his ability to defend and see through tough phases," added Karthik.

Rohit has averaged only 33 in Test cricket in 2024.