New Zealand won their first Test series when they beat hosts Pakistan 1-0 in three matches in 1969 under Graham Dowling. But it was only in the 1980s and 1990s that Kiwi cricket took off, and they beat the visiting West Indies and India between 1979 and 1981. Fast forward to 2024, New Zealand became the first team in the history of the game to whitewash India in a 3-0 match series in their own home. Understandably, India's triumph tops it all when it comes to New Zealand's cricket history, especially considering that they were beaten 2-0 in Sri Lanka during the build-up.

The entire New Zealand went into a state of euphoria as "a bunch of Kiwis", as described by New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell downed the mighty Indians. Here's how New Zealand media reacted to the team's epic 3-0 series win.

Stuff.co.nz: In the space of 19 days on Indian soil, the Black Caps produced results the cricketing world had previously considered unfathomable. An eight-wicket win in Bengaluru, a 113-run win in Pune and a 25-run win in Mumbai. Three defeats on home soil for a team that had only suffered four in the past 12 years, going back to their last series defeat in 2012.

NZ Herald: Confirming their status as Kiwi sporting deities, each triumph on this unforgettable tour exceeded the previous. An eight-wicket success in Bengaluru was remarkable, but earned with the aid of unusually favourable conditions. A 113-run victory in Pune was delivered by Mitchell Santner's astonishing 13-wicket haul, yet the excitement had been sapped long before the final ball. Mumbai, though? The 25-run result in Mumbai capped a test that at various points belonged to the hosts, only for the suddenly unstoppable Black Caps to overcome a team who boasted 31 wins from 32 matches when chasing targets of 200 or fewer at home. Even Latham must have wondered whether it was possible when India were set 147 to prevent what at home would be an ignominious outcome.

Otago Daily Times: New Zealand completed arguably their greatest-ever test series win with an unprecedented 3-0 series sweep of India in India last night, dismissing the hosts for 121 on a Mumbai minefield when they only had a target of 146 to defend to secure a 25-run victory on day three of the third and final test in Mumbai. Set 146 to win in the fourth innings, India captain Rohit Sharma threw the first punch by stepping out of his crease to hit Matt Henry for a four in the opening over, but the skipper's disappointing recent run of form continued when he fell for 11 after a rash shot against the same bowler. Virat Kohli did not last long after arriving at the crease as he edged a superb Patel delivery that pitched middle and leg and turned to take the Indian batting great's outside edge and offer a catch to Daryl Mitchell at slip.

1news.co.nz: Rishabh Pant was the lone resistance for the hosts with 64 off 57 balls, including nine fours and a six, but his counter-attacking half century went in vain as India lost its last three wickets in four balls.

With AFP Inputs