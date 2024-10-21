After the team's loss to New Zealand in the first Test, India captain Rohit Sharma hinted at the changes they could make for the second game in Pune, starting Thursday, October 24. Despite a fine fightback from Rohit and his men in the second innings after being bowled out for 46 runs in the first, New Zealand held on for their first Test win in India since 1988. Chasing a total of 107 runs, Jasprit Bumrah (2/29) showed some fight for India, but Will Young (48*) and Rachin Ravindra (39*) gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the series.

India had to leave Shubman Gill out of the XI for the series-opener due to a stiff neck. The man who replaced him, Sarfaraz Ahmed, was on a king pair in the second innings after registering a duck in the first.

However, the Mumbai batter led India's fightback with a finely crafted 150 in the second innings, smashing his maiden Test century.

After the loss in Bengaluru, Rohit confirmed that Gill is "okay" after missing the 1st Test, hinting that the young batter might return to the XI for the 2nd Test.

In that case, India could drop either Sarfaraz or veteran KL Rahul, who once again failed to make the no. 6 spot his own.

Amid the ongoing debate, Rohit addressed the situation involving Rahul, Gill and Sarfaraz. The Indian captain insisted that everyone in the team knows where they stand in their careers and what needs to be done.

"Look, I am not the person who talks to individuals, after every game. They know where they stand in their game, where they stand in their career. We don't change our mindset based on one game, one series. The messages are thrown at quite early, at the start, and they know exactly where they stand and what the situation is of the team. I don't think I am going to talk anything different from what I have been talking with them," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

Advertisement

"It's pretty simple, anybody who gets an opportunity, will have to try and make an impact on the game. That is a simple message that we keep talking about and it is always nice to have these type of players waiting to play the game. It was unfortunate that Shubman missed this game, Sarfaraz got the opportunity and he scored a big hundred. It's a good sign for the team," he added.