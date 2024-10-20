Sarfaraz Khan delivered a stellar performance on Saturday, scoring his first Test century (150) and leading India's remarkable recovery in the first Test against New Zealand. With the hosts setting a modest 107-run target, Sarfaraz expressed confidence that early wickets on a deteriorating pitch could turn the match in India's favour. “It felt really good to score a century for my country, fulfilling a childhood dream,” Sarfaraz told reporters at the end of the day's play on Saturday. “It won't be easy for New Zealand. The pitch has its challenges; the ball is moving and cutting unpredictably, and there will be turn. If we can get breakthroughs early tomorrow, they might find themselves in a similar spot as we did,” he added.

Sarfaraz's century, in just his fourth Test appearance, marked a major milestone for the 26-year-old. “It felt really good to score a century for my country, fulfilling a childhood dream,” he said with a smile.

India had found themselves in a precarious position after being bundled out for just 46 in the first innings. But Sarfaraz's 177-run partnership with Rishabh Pant breathed life back into their campaign. Both players, who were part of India's 2016 U-19 World Cup squad, combined caution and aggression to put New Zealand under pressure. Their partnership turned the tide for India before another lower-order collapse left the visitors chasing 107. While Sarfaraz scored 150, Pant went on to miss a ton, getting out for 99 overall.

“Batting with Pant is enjoyable; runs come quickly when he is on strike. We've known each other a long time, and there's good communication out there,” Sarfaraz said, reflecting on their fruitful collaboration at the crease.

The day was not without lighter moments, including a comical misunderstanding between Sarfaraz and Pant while running between the wickets. As they scrambled for a second run, Sarfaraz's sudden jump to prevent a collision with Pant, who was nursing a knee injury, sparked amusement and quickly became viral fodder for social media.

Explaining the incident, Sarfaraz said, “We knew Rishabh was in pain, so we agreed to be careful with running. I recalled his condition mid-run and reacted instinctively. Thank God, he survived that moment.”

Sarfaraz's innings was remarkable not just for the runs but for the manner in which they were scored. He avoided playing through the traditional ‘V' until his 115th run, instead finding runs creatively elsewhere on the field.

Asked about this unconventional approach, he said, “It wasn't a deliberate plan. They bowled a lot outside off, making it easier to score elsewhere. I wasn't consciously avoiding the middle; I was just focused on scoring, however, it came.”

Despite making his Test debut in 2023 and scoring three half-centuries against England, Sarfaraz has spent much of his young Test career on the sidelines. Reflecting on how he stayed motivated, he said, “I stick to my routines and focus on what I can control. I continue doing what has worked for me over the years, keeping up with my practice, and fulfilling my team's expectations. Conversations with my father also keep me motivated. Nothing changes in my approach.”