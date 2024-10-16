India vs New Zealand Live Streaming 1st Test Live Telecast: Rohit Sharma-led India look to book their spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final as they face New Zealand in the first Test encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru starting Wednesday. A clean sweep for the Indian cricket team in the three-match Test series will more or less guarantee their spot in the WTC Final. India are coming to the series on the back of solid performances in the series against Bangladesh. Both batters and bowlers performed well as the hosts clinched the series 2-0.

Complete Squads -

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell (wk), Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke.

When will the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match start?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will start on October 16, 2024.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match be played?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match start?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 9 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be telecast live on Sports18 channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India. (All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)