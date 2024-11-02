Story ProgressBack to home
India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 2: Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill Smash Fifties; India In Driving Seat vs NZ
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill have kept the scoreboard ticking for four-down India
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates© BCCI
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill have kept the scoreboard ticking for four-down India in the ongoing third Test against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. After resuming at 86 for 4, India have managed to score runs at a good pace that too without losing any wicket. On Day 1, Ravindra Jadeja claimed his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket as India bowled out New Zealand for 235 runs. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of Day 2 of the third Test match between India and New Zealand -
3rd Test, New Zealand in India, 3 Test Series, 2024, Nov 01, 2024
Day 2 | Morning Session
IND
155/4 (29.5)
NZ
235
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.20
Batsman
Shubman Gill
51* (68)
Rishabh Pant
50 (36)
Bowler
Glenn Phillips
39/0 (6)
Ish Sodhi
4/0 (0.5)
- 10:10 (IST)IND vs NZ 3rd Test Live: Pant on FIRE!!!Rishabh Pant is toying with the New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel at the moment. He is smashing them for fun. The southpaw first hit a reverse sweep to Ajaz for a four and then danced down the track to smash him for a six right over his head. 11 runs came off the over.IND 142/4 (28)
- 10:04 (IST)IND vs NZ 3rd Test Live: DROPPED!There was the chance for New Zealand. Glen Phillips had trapped Shubman Gill. The Indian batter hit the ball high in the air but substitute fielder Chapman made a massive blunder. He ran forward from long-on but dropped the catch. It's a big-big moment in the game.IND 127/4 (26.1)
- 09:33 (IST)IND vs NZ 3rd Test Live: Consecutives fours from Pant!That is a really good start for Rishabh Pant and India. A fuller ball from Ajaz Patel and Pant has driven it down the ground for a four through the long-off region. Pant dances down the track on the very next delivery and smashes it down the ground for another four through long-off.
- 09:22 (IST)IND vs NZ 3rd Test Live: India aim to avoid whitewash!Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team has already lost the first two matches of the series. This is a must-win game for them if they want to avoid a whitewash at the hands of New Zealand. Notably, India have never been clean swept in a Test series of three or more matches at home.
- 09:08 (IST)IND vs NZ 3rd Test Live: India trail by 149 runs!The fact that India are four down and still trail New Zealand by 149 runs puts the guests once again on top. The remaining Indian batters have their task cut out. Onus will be on overnight batters Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, who will resume the Indian innings today.
- 08:48 (IST)IND vs NZ 3rd Test Live: Jadeja on India's mini-collapseRavindra Jadeja feels that it is unfair to put blame on specific individuals for 10 minutes collective poor show that has left India in a precarious position on the opening day of the third and final Test against New Zealand. India collapsed from a secured 78 for one to totter at 86 for four in a short span of time during the closing stages of play as dismissals of Rohit Sharma (18), Virat Kohli (4) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) left the hosts in a bit of a quandary. “It all unfolded in a mere 10 minutes, (we) did not get any time to react. But it happens, it is a team game, any individual cannot be blamed specifically… small mistakes keep happening,” Jadeja told the media after end of play.
- 08:21 (IST)India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Live: Day 1 Highlights -Shubman Gill (31 not out) and Rishabh Pant (1 not out) were at the crease as India ended the opening day of the third and final Test against New Zealand at 86 for 4, trailing by 149 runs. India were solidly put at 78 for 1 at one stage but they lost three wickets in 8 balls to hand advantage to New Zealand. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja claimed his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket as India made a remarkable comeback to bowl out New Zealand for 235 runs. With four wickets to his credit, Washington Sundar also helped the hosts' cause. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with a terrific 82, while Will Young hit 71. However, other batters failed to play promising knocks after New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bat.
