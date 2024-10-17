New Zealand were 180 for three in their first innings in reply to India's 46 all out on the second day of the rain-hit opening Test here on Thursday. India crashed to their lowest-ever total in a Test at home, folding in just 31.2 overs with five home batters not even managing to open their accounts. Rishabh Pant scored 20 while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made 13. None of the other Indian batters got a double-digit score. New Zealand, in complete contrast, batted solidly to gain a lead of 134 runs by the end of the day's play.

Devon Conway (91) and Will Young (33) raised a 75-run partnership after the Kiwis lost Tom Latham (15).

Rachin Ravindra (22) and Daryl Mitchell (14) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn for the day due to bad light.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 46 all out in 31.2 overs (Rishabh Pant 20; Matt Henry 5/15)

New Zealand 1st innings: 180/3 in 50 overs (Devon Conway 91, Will Young 33; Ravindra Jadeja 1/28, R Ashwin 1/46, Kuldeep Yadav 1/57).

