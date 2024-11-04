Worrying signs were all on display after India's batting unit found itself exposed on their home turf against the overseas spinners after the Rohit Sharma-led side endured a historic Test series whitewash against New Zealand. With an unprecedented 3-0 Test series whitewash on home soil, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar stepped forward and admitted that maybe it is time for India to have an "introspection." Apart from the first innings of the opening Test, which was played under a gloomy sky in Bengaluru, New Zealand pacers didn't have much of an impact in the remainder of the series.

India shifted to turning tracks, and New Zealand spinners featuring Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips brought out the vulnerable skill set of Indian batters when they turned up to face ball turners.

In 2024, India's batting average against spinners saw a significant drop in the three Tests that Rohit's side hosted this year.

At the beginning of the year, India hosted England for a five-match Test series and secured a 4-1 victory under then-head coach Rahul Dravid.

Indian batters slowly started to get exposed in front of spinners during their emphatic series victory over England. During that series, India's batting average against spinners nearly touched 40, 39.9, to be precise, in five matches. Shoaib Bashir (17), Rehan Ahmed (11), Tom Hartley (22), Jack Leach (2) and Joe Root (8) all together took 60 wickets in the series.

On competitive surfaces against Bangladesh, India's batters fared well and piled up runs at an average of 42.9. However, against New Zealand, the average hit rock bottom. In three Tests, India lost 37 wickets to New Zealand spinners and scored at a mere average of 24.4.

The series whitewash has made India's road to the World Test Championship final a tricky affair. Before their recent setback, India dominated the WTC 2023-2025 points table by holding the top spot. However, things turned around for worse after the historic 3-0 loss.

Advertisement

India lost its top spot in the World Test Championship standings and dropped to second place, with their point percentage dropping to 58.33 per cent. As the Border-Gavaskar series approaches, Australia now holds the top spot, with a point percentage of 62.50 per cent.

India must win four matches against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to punch their ticket to the final of the WTC. The BGT series will be a five-match series, and India can afford to draw or lose only one game.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)