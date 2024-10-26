The Indian cricket team slumped to a historic Test loss to New Zealand in Pune on Saturday that saw the side's 12-year winning streak at home end in spectacular fashion. Last time, India lost a Test series at home, MS Dhoni was still the captain while Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir were all playing. The loss in the second Test of the three-match series has dented India's chances of entering the World Test Championship final a lot.

India still lead the points table but their dominance has ended with two successive loss. The Rohit Sharma-led side sits at the top of the table with a win percentage of 62.82. Before the match it was 68.06. Second-placed Australia have a PCT of 62.50 while third-placed Sri Lanka are on 55.56. New Zealand are fourth with PCT of 50 while fifth-placed South Africa's PCT in 47.62. The top two teams will enter the final.

One match remains in the New Zealand series, before India go to Australia for a five-test series. If India win four out of those six Tests, they will enter the final and will not have to depend on other teams' results.

If they are not able to do so they will have to hope for favourable results in other teams' series.

Sri Lanka has four Tests left - two against South Africa away and two against Australia at home in 2025.

South Africa have one more Test in Bangladesh after winning the first Test. South Africa is also slated to face Sri Lanka and Pakistan at home. If they win their matches it will be tricky for India. New Zealand too can qualify if they win the last Test against India and three against England in their next series. Other results also need to go their way.