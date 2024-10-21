India's dreams of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) Final were dealt a major blow after the Rohit Sharma-led side slumped to a eight-wicket loss against New Zealand in the first Test encounter in Bengaluru on Sunday. Chasing 107 in the second innings, New Zealand never looked in trouble and Indian bowlers were unable to take wickets at crucial intervals. As a result, India will have to win five from their remaining seven matches in order to secure a spot in the WTC Final. Rohit and Co were able to maintain the top spot in the points table but their lead was cut down quite a bit. India will now face New Zealand in two more Tests before heading to Australia for a five-match series.

India loosened their grip somewhat but continued to lead the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, despite suffering an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the three-match series opener.

India's percentage dropped to 68.06 percent after the humbling experience in Bengaluru, and they will now look to get their act together before the upcoming two Tests and the ensuing five-match series in Australia at the end of the year.

The Black Caps chased down their victory target of 107 with relative ease, with the win catapulting the side from sixth up to fourth on the updated standings with a win-loss percentage of 44.44 percent.

Reigning champions Australia and Sri Lanka are currently India's closest challengers on the standings, with Pat Cummins' side in second place on 62.50 percent and the island nation narrowly behind with 55.56 following their recent series sweep over New Zealand.

But New Zealand's triumph over India has the Kiwis back in the running for a second appearance in the World Test Championship final, as they overtake England and South Africa to re-claim fourth position.

New Zealand host England for three Tests in November and December and may still be in contention for a top two finish on the standings with a pair of positive results from the remaining matches against India.

After bowling India out for a historic low of 46 on the first morning of the match, New Zealand piled up a massive 402 thanks largely to a Rachin Ravindra century (134) and a Tim Southee cameo (65) lower down the order.

India responded strongly in their second essay with Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant (99) masterminding an excellent comeback, before the second new ball turned the match.

