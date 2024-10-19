After scoring his maiden century for India against New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test, batter Sarfaraz Khan on Saturday said that it was an amazing feeling for him to score his first ton for the country. Sarfaraz Khan played a 150-run knock from 195 balls at a strike rate of 76.92. He smashed 18 fours and 3 sixes during his time on the crease. He was unlucky in the 85th over of India's second inning when Tim Southee removed him from the crease.

Speaking at the press conference, Sarfaraz said that the final day of the Bengaluru will be tough for the Kiwis since the pitch is breaking down. He added that the hosts need to bag early wickets to win the first Test match of the series.

"It felt amazing to get my first century for India. But tomorrow will be tough for them. The pitch is breaking down, the ball is moving, and if we strike early, they could find themselves in a similar situation as we did," Sarfaraz said during the post-day press conference.

Sarfaraz made his Test debut in 2024 against England and played four long-format matches after that, scoring 350 runs at an average of 58.33.

Recapping the match, India have their back to the wall in the rain-affected Bengaluru Test with New Zealand need only 107 runs for victory on the final day of the Bengaluru Test.

India, who were going great guns in their second innings and were 407-3 at one point, lost seven wickets in less than 60 runs. The dismal performance in the first innings, when they could score only 46 runs, continues to haunt them.

India's troubles mounted as New Zealand bowlers made good use of the new ball in the post-Tea session. Ravindra Jadeja was the first to fall, dismissed by William O'Rourke for 5. India managed to reach 450 in 94.5 overs but the wickets kept tumbling. When Ravichandran Ashwin was dismissed, India had scored 458 runs.

Mohammed Siraj also fell for a duck just two balls later, with Henry claiming his third wicket. Kuldeep Yadav remained unbeaten on 6, struggling to score as the ball was stopping on the wet outfield, with India standing at 462 in the second inning.

Both William O'Rourke and Matt Henry ended with three wickets each, while Tim Southee picked up one. Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips, also made contributions, taking two and one wicket respectively.

As New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway came out to bat, they only faced four deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah before bad light stopped play for the day. With New Zealand keen to make 107 runs, India have their task cut out to take all 10 wickets.