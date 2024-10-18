India's wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant hobbled off the field due to a knee injury on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Pant's injury meant that substitute wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel stood behind the stumps for India before the end of play on Day 2. On Day 3, however, Jurel continued to deputies for Pant who remained under observation of BCCI's medical team. The Indian board issued a statement on Friday morning, ruling Pant out for the entire day's play.

"UPDATE: Mr Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets on Day 3. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," BCCI wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Pant was hit on his right knee in the 37th over of New Zealand's innings when a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja spun sharply inwards and hit his right knee with Devon Conway at the strike.

The wicketkeeper-batter had to leave the field and captain Rohit Sharma informed after the end of play that there was some swelling and the team did not want to take any risks.

He was replaced by Dhruv Jurel for the remainder of the play.

Pant had undergone multiple surgeries on the right knee after that horrific car accident in December 2022.

"Unfortunately, the ball hit straight on his knee cap, the same leg which he has done a surgery. So, he has got a little bit of swelling on it and the muscles are quite tender at this point of time," Rohit told media on Thursday.

“It is a precautionary measure. We do not want to take a risk. Rishabh does not want to take a risk because he has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg," he said.

"So, that was the reason for him to go inside. Hopefully, tonight he can recover and we will see him back on the field tomorrow," added Rohit.

