Former India cricketer-turned-pundit Sanjay Manjrekar singled out India batter Sarfaraz Khan for special praise, following Day 3 of the first Test between India and New Zealand. Sarfaraz scored his half-century in more than a run-a-ball and then ended the day unbeaten on 70 off 78 balls. Manjrekar reserved high praise for him, comparing him to legendary Pakistani batter Javed Miandad. Manjrekar hailed Sarfaraz's approach in batting, be it to play offensively or defensively, and likened him to a '2024 version of Javed Miandad'.

On Day 4, Sarfaraz Khan slammed his maiden Test ton in just 110 balls.

"Sarfaraz reminds me of a Javed Miandad of the 1980s but this is a 2024 version of a Javed Miandad," said Manjrekar, speaking on ESPNcricinfo's YouTube channel.

"Really impressed with the way he played. We know he plays spin well but I liked the way he played fast bowlers," Manjrekar continued.

Miandad boasts more than 16,000 international runs for Pakistan across Tests and ODIs, with a particularly impressive Test average of 52.57, meaning it is high praise from Manjrekar for Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz endured a tough start to the Test as he was out for a duck in India's collapse to 46 all out. However, having replaced the injured Shubman Gill in the side, Sarfaraz impressed in the second innings as India attempted to bounce back.

Manjrekar praised Sarfaraz's game awareness, particularly towards the end of the day.

"Towards the end of the day's play, he was looking to play defensively and wanting bad light when there was actually bright light. I loved the way he was ducking to bouncers, just trying to play the day out so he has that game as well and that augurs well for India and Sarfaraz Khan for Australia because he has shown that element of batting as well," Manjrekar further said.

Sarfaraz stitched a 136-run partnership with Virat Kohli in the second innings, before the latter departed on the final ball of Day 3.