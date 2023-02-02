Chasing a mammoth total of 235 runs, New Zealand got off to the worst-possible start as they lost 4 wickets for a score of 7 runs. Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh bagged two wickets among themselves as the Indians removed Fin Allen, Devon Conway, March Chapman and Glenn Phillips for cheap. On the bowling of Hardik, Suryakumar Yadav bagged two sunning catches in the slips, sending Allen and Phillips packing. However, what was mesmerising to see is the both of Surya's catches were exactly the same.

First in his first over and then second, Hardik gave India two important wickets. On both occasions, the ball took the outside edge of the bat and went into the hands of Suryakumar. Both times, Surya had to produce a big jump and stretch to catch the ball. Here is the video of the first catch which was the exact copy of the second one:

Earlier, Shubman Gill smashed a whirlwind unbeaten century, his maiden ton in the shortest format, to power India to an imposing 234 for four against New Zealand in the series-deciding third T20 International.

Gill continued his fine form and showcased his array of shots, hitting the New Zealand bowlers to all parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium to score 126 not out off just 63 balls with the help of 12 fours and seven sixes.

Gill was at his ominous best, be it pick up hits, drives or pulls to continue his onslaught. In the process, the opening batter registered the highest score for an Indian in T20 internationals. The record was earlier held by Virat Kohli (122).

Young Rahul Tripathi, smashing 44 off 22, also played an important role in taking India to a 200-plus total. Suryakumar Yadav, the No. 1 T20I batter in the world, scored 24 off 13.

