Shubman Gill slammed a brilliant double century as India edged out New Zealand in the first ODI by 12 runs in Hyderabad. Gill, who became the youngest batter to score a double ton, hit 208 and helped India post a formidable total of 349-8 after an innings spanning 149 balls and featuring 19 fours and nine sixes. In reply, Michael Bracewell scored 140 off 78 balls before falling in the final over when he was pinned leg before wicket by Shardul Thakur. In the final over, Shardul made a strong comeback after being hit for a six in the first ball over.

He took the decisive wicket of Bracewell, who almost took New Zealand to a famous win.

Watch: Shardul Thakur's Last-Over Yorker That Sealed India's Win

Bracewell was good but not against Lord Shardul #INDvsNZ

Extraordinary inns by Bracewell

India looked to be coasting to victory with New Zealand in deep trouble at 131-6 while chasing 350 after opener Gill made just the 10th double hundred in ODI history.

Disciplined early spells by India fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj restricted New Zealand before Bracewell's late fireworks gave them hope of a sensational win.

Finn Allen struck a breezy 40 at the top of the order but New Zealand were facing a heavy defeat once Siraj removed Latham for the sixth wicket.

Bracewell was then joined by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who hit 57 of 45 balls as part of an impressive 162-run partnership before falling to Siraj.

Bracewell smacked 12 fours and 10 sixes but finished on the losing side as Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 4-46.

With the win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

(With AFP Inputs)

