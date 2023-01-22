Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid is well known for his stoic expressions and calm demeanor. As a result, cricket fans all around the world were left surprised when the camera caught Dravid in an animated moment during the second ODI encounter between India and New Zealand in Raipur on Saturday. In a video which has become quite popular on social media, Dravid can be seen frantically moving his arms to make his point and ended the gesture by mimicking a straight drive.

While no one was able to understand or explain the action, it left the commentators in splits. Harsha Bhogle was taken aback by the action and even asked the viewers to “try and decode that for us”.

India's relentless pace attack ran through a fragile New Zealand batting line-up as the hosts cantered to an eight-wicket win in the second ODI to seal the three-match series in Raipur on Saturday.

The Mohammed Shami-led attack produced an incisive effort to bowl out New Zealand for a meagre 108 before India knocked off the runs in 20.1 overs. Rohit Sharma hit a sublime 50 off 51 balls while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 off 53 deliveries. It was an emphatic win but the sea of fans that had flocked the remotely located Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium for Raipur's first international game was left wanting for more due to the early finish.

Shami (3/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/10) made life tough for the batters with their high-quality seam bowling reducing New Zealand to a dismal 15 for five after Rohit opted to bowl. The odd ball stopping made the New Zealand batters' job tougher though the Indian openers made batting look easy in the evening.

The third and final ODI will be played in Indore on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

